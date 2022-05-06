OPA LOCKA (CBSMiami) – Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel has been named the new police chief of the City of Opa-Locka. The announcement was made at a Friday afternoon news conference.
Israel was Broward’s sheriff for six years until he was removed from office in 2019 by Gov. Ron DeSantis for his agency’s response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland and the 2017 mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
DeSantis accused Israel of incompetence and “neglect of duty” in both incidents.
His most previous job after being ousted as Sheriff was a traffic infraction enforcement officer with the Davie Police Department.