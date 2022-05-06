MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Miami Heat 99-79 in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal game Friday night.
In a losing effort, Jimmy Butler scored 33 points and grabbed 9 rebounds, making 12 of 22 shots taken.
Kyle Lowry returned for the Heat after missing the first two games of the series.
Joel Embiid also returned, while wearing a protective mask from the facial fracture and concussion suffered in Philadelphia’s first-round matchup vs the Toronto Raptors for the 76ers, recording an 18-point and 11 rebound double-double.
Tyerese Maxey went scoreless in the first half for Philadelphia, but later scored all of his 21 points in the second half.
Game 4 will take place Sunday night in Philadelphia.