MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run last week who was seen in surveillance footage leaving the scene of the crash.

Investigators said the driver and passenger can be seen inspecting the damage to the truck after hitting a bicyclist on the 2900 block of N Federal Highway. Police said after the crash, the driver sped off without stopping to render aid or call for help

The bicyclist, 57-year-old Allen Trowbridge, did not survive.

“The driver struck him down and just left him there to die, they didn’t call for help, they didn’t do anything and it’s just a ridiculous thing. I hope that somebody, anybody that sees that vehicle will call the police and try to help out in some way,” said Trowbridge’s brother Steven.

Steve Trowbridge said his brother had a big heart.

“The person that did this took an innocent life, somebody too young to go and didn’t deserve to be just run down and left for dead,” he said.

Police are looking for a gray Ford F-150 with some damage to the front passenger side.

If you know anything that could lead to an arrest, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).