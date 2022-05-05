Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
(Courtesy: Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, which takes place this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium, is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to the area.

At least a quarter of a million people are expected at the race. In anticipation of the increase in traffic, a number of road closures are will go into effect beginning later this week.

Thursday May 5

  • Exit 2x on the Turnpike will be closed at the 199 Street intersection is now closed until 6 p.m.

Map of Thursday closure (CBS News Miami)

Friday May 6

  • NW 27 Ave: NW 191 St. to NW 203 St. All northbound lanes will be closed from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • NW 199 St. NW 14 Ct to NW 27 Ave. All lanes will be closed in both directions from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Turnpike: Exit 2X will be closed at the NW 199 St. intersection from 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Map of Friday closures (CBS News Miami)

Saturday May 7

  • NW 27 Ave: NW 191 St. to NW 203 St. All northbound lanes will be closed from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • NW 199 St. NW 14 Ct to NW 27 Ave. All lanes will be closed in both directions from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Turnpike: Exit 2X will be closed at the NW 199 St. intersection from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Map of Saturday closures (CBS News Miami)

Sunday May 8

  • NW 27 Ave: NW 191 St. to NW 203 St. All northbound lanes will be closed from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • NW 199 St. NW 14 Ct to NW 27 Ave. All lanes will be closed in both directions from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Turnpike: Exit 2X will be closed at the NW 199 St. intersection from 6 a.m. to 7: 30 p.m.

Map of Sunday closures (CBS News Miami)

 

Noise mitigation barriers will be put up during the race and people living nearby will be alerted to road closures ahead of time.

Anyone using a rideshare to get to the race will be dropped off at a shuttle bus stop to help eliminate traffic.

