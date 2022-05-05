MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Magic City has been ranked the third best city in America for pet lovers.

Apartment Guide’s rankings were based on five categories: health services, shelters, grooming, training/boarding and outdoor amenities. Each category could score a maximum of 20 points for a total of 100.

While Miami wasn’t perfect, it’s a great place for pooches and kittens seeking to be pampered.

Here’s how Miami, which scored a total of 49.48, fared in each category:

Health – 12.58

Shelters – 2.14

Grooming – 9.80

Training/Boarding – 8.25

Outdoor – 16.70

According to Apartment Guide, Miami has a combined 152 vets and animal hospitals in business as well as 90 grooming facilities. On top of that, there are 157 parks for furry friends to play in.

The rest of the top 10, including the No. 1 spot, was loaded with Sunshine State cities.

Sarasota was No. 1, Pensacola No. 4, Bradenton No. 7 and Ocala No. 10.

Click here for Apartment Guide’s list.