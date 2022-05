EPCOT's New Guardians Coaster Adventure To Open Over Memorial Day WeekendGet ready to buckle and jam to Star Lord's favorite mixtape as you blast off to help the Guardians of the Galaxy save the Earth from a galactic threat this summer.

Yachts At A Racetrack? Only In Miami! Hard Rock Stadium Transforms For F1 RaceIt is the week of the Miami Grand Prix, and Hard Rock Stadium has totally transformed for the event.

Dave Chappelle Attacked By Armed Man While Onstage In L.A.Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage by an armed man Tuesday night as he performed at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl arena, with videos from audience members' cellphones quickly flooding social media and showing a man appear to run onto the stage and tackle the comic. The Los Angeles Police Department told CBS Los Angeles a 23-year-old man armed with a replica handgun that contained a knife blade was arrested and accused of assault with a deadly weapon.

Florida Rapper Rod Wave Arrested On Domestic Battery ChargeFlorida rapper Rod Wave, whose song “Heart on Ice" broke into the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020, was arrested on a domestic battery charge.

Inaugural Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Roars Into Miami This WeekendIt is described as the most anticipated see-and-be-seen sporting event this year and we’re not talking about the Super Bowl. It’s the inaugural Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix which roars into Miami this weekend.

'The Color Of Care' Exposes Racial Inequities In Healthcare SystemThe COVID-19 pandemic brought racial inequities in our healthcare system to the forefront. Now, a new documentary "The Color of Care," which is executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, exposes those disparities.