MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A time to reflect Thursday evening for police agencies across Miami-Dade County.
Officers and families of fallen officers gathered at Tropical Park to remember members of law enforcement in Miami-Dade who've died in the line of duty.
Since 1865, 165 men and women have given their lives in the county.
CBS4 spoke with Miami-Dade's Chief of Public Safety Freddy Ramirez about why events like this matter.
“It’s important that the community sees that we’re all unified together to the surviving families and let them know that their family members did not lose their lives in vain,” he said. “That they are forever appreciated and forever cherished, and that’s what it’s about. It’s not about one person, it’s about them.”
Families who lost loved ones were presented with pin flowers on a memorial shield.
