MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron Desantis was in Hialeah on Thursday morning for Miami-Dade’s first-ever countywide National Prayer Breakfast.

The first Thursday of each May has been designated National Prayer Day. On Thursday, faith leaders along with elected officials were on hand for the county’s first annual event.

“It’s important, our nation has always needed prayer in times of challenges, especially like right now where we face great challenges,” said Senator Marco Rubio who appeared via video at the event.

Desantis, who was met with much fanfare at the event, reflected on how the pandemic affected people of faith.

“You would have states that would close churches while allowing liquor stores and strip clubs to be open. We all would have said there’s no way that could’ve happened, not in the United States, and we saw that in all these different states,” said Desantis.

National Prayer Day was created in 1952 by a joint Congressional resolution. It became a national holiday in 1988. The day marks a time to pray not just for ourselves and our loved ones, but also for our nation.