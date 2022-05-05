MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins announced Thursday she will run for a revamped Congressional District 27 seat held by U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla.
In a news release, Higgins said Salazar has “voted against the best interest of the people” of the district.
Also this week, Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell abandoned his pursuit of a U.S. Senate seat to run in Congressional District 27, which, under a new reapportionment plan, would run along the coast of Biscayne Bay, from the south side of Miami to Cutler Bay.
In the 2020 presidential election, 49.76 percent of the revamped district went for former Republican President Donald Trump. Democratic President Joe Biden received 49.49 percent of the vote.
The reapportionment plan, passed last month by the state Legislature, faces court challenges.
