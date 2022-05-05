Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
Alexander Ramirez, 48, won a million dollars from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. (Source: Florida Lottery)

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Homestead man claimed a million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Alexander Ramirez, 48, won the big money from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings in a lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Ramirez purchased his winning ticket at a Kwik Stop store, at 1582 Northeast 8th Street in Homestead. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling it.

The $20 game GOLD RUSH LIMITED launched September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds are 1-in-2.65. 

