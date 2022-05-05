MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If polo is the sport of kings, then Formula 1 could be considered the sport of those with deep pockets, given how much some events surrounding the big race can cost.

The ultimate four-night super club in the sand goes through Sunday, as American Express presents Carbone Beach on 18th Street and the ocean.

CBS News Miami was there during setup with chef and owner Mario Carbone.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked Carbone what it is about race weekend that inspires him to produce events like this.

“To have this Super Bowl size weekend give us the opportunity to do something even bigger, Carbone said. “For us, it’s just like soon as we heard about it, we were like what can we do? What can we do that’s even bigger? And here you are.”

This exclusive, high-end, super club that seats 250 guests features a grand bar, 25-foot ceilings and more chandeliers than you can count.

Oh, and dinner is priced at a whopping $3,000 a person!

“So, everybody’s talking about the price tag at $3,000 a person. How are you justifying it?” asked Petrillo.

“They’re going to have obviously an over-the-top Carbone food and beverage experience. We’ve got a 10-foot-tall ice sculpture with a huge raw bar, there’s also very big-name performers on every night,” he said.

Renowned pianist Chloe Flower will play during cocktails. Dinner will feature some of Carbone’s top signature dishes and during the dinner show. The big-name performers are a surprise.

“I would say we’re opening with a bang with one of the greatest opera tenors in history of the world, and we’re going to close it with a hip-hop icon. Someone that I’ve admired since I was a child,” said Carbone.

Across the bridge to downtown Miami is E11even Miami. One of the hottest and wildest nightclubs in the country and operating partner Gino LoPinto said Miami is on fire!

“We anticipate F1, with the economic impact and what it’s bringing to Miami, is so exciting that we are really hoping for the biggest week in history,” said LoPinto.

This race week features top-name performers including Rick Ross, Diplo, Snoop Dogg and Travis Scott.

Bottle service at private tables is off the charts.

“It’s crazy. This week, a table starts at $5,000 early in the week,” LoPinto said.

“They go all the way up to the owner’s table. Two nights have sold already at 100,000 and everywhere in between.”

Over at Fontainebleau Miami, it’s Bleau Live and the official launch of ‘Miami Race Nights’ featuring renowned DJs Calvin Harris & David Guetta and more. Tickets start at $250 with tables going as high as $55,000!

Rev up your engines everyone, Miami is set to party!

For ticket info:

Carbone Beach

E11even Miami

Bleau live