WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A man from West Palm Beach is accused of trying to set a child on fire in New York.
Jamie Avery was allegedly found by police attempting to start fires inside an office building.
Detectives say the 28-year-old was one of two suspects found at the scene with a 1-year-old child covered in flammable liquid.
The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Avery is facing several charges, including attempted murder.