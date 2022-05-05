Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Florida Man, Local TV, Miami News

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A man from West Palm Beach is accused of trying to set a child on fire in New York.

Jamie Avery was allegedly found by police attempting to start fires inside an office building.

READ MORE: Helicopters & All, Teen Gets "Bad Boys" Dream Come True Courtesy Of Make-A-Wish

Detectives say the 28-year-old was one of two suspects found at the scene with a 1-year-old child covered in flammable liquid.

READ MORE: Drivers Already Feeling Effects Of Road Closures Ahead Of F1 Miami Grand Prix At Hard Rock Stadium

The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

MORE NEWS: Three Smoky Everglades Brush Fires In Western Broward, Palm Beach

Avery is facing several charges, including attempted murder.

CBSMiami.com Team