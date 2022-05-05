Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Florida News, Shark

PONTE VEDRA (CBSMiami) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with law enforcement, is investigating a reported senior prank gone too far when a dead shark was found hanging in an outdoor hallway at a high school near Jacksonville.

The disturbing discovery was made Thursday morning at Ponte Vedra High School in St. Johns County.

According to CBS affiliate Action News Jax, the shark was removed shortly after it was found. The incident was reportedly a senior prank. The school mascot is a shark.

The school, FWC, and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

