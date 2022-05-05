Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The FBI has released photos of a bank robber who hit up a Fort Lauderdale Wells Fargo.

According to the FBI, the bank robbery took place Thursday at 9:15 a.m. at the Wells Fargo located at 2510 W Broward Boulevard.

The robber was wearing a gray bucket hat, dark-colored Aeropostale jacket and pink face mask.

The FBI is looking for this bank robber. (Source: FBI)

The FBI would only say the thief took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injuries.

Anyone with information about this robbery or an FBI investigation is urged to call (754) 703-2000.

