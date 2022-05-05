FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The FBI has released photos of a bank robber who hit up a Fort Lauderdale Wells Fargo.
According to the FBI, the bank robbery took place Thursday at 9:15 a.m. at the Wells Fargo located at 2510 W Broward Boulevard.READ MORE: Cape Coral Art Teacher Fired For Letting Students Paint LGBTQ Flags To Express Their Sexuality
The robber was wearing a gray bucket hat, dark-colored Aeropostale jacket and pink face mask.READ MORE: Miami-Dade Police Officer Layla Perez Faces Grand Theft, Official Misconduct Charges
The FBI would only say the thief took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injuries.MORE NEWS: Site Of Surfside Condo Collapse Hits Auction Block May 24th
Anyone with information about this robbery or an FBI investigation is urged to call (754) 703-2000.