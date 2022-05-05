MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dreams came true for a 16-year-old, whose name we were asked not to release due to privacy concerns, Thursday.

He spent the day surrounded by his heroes, police officers.

“He watched “Bad Boys” every day we were in the hospital, every day at my house during recovery… this is a huge huge day for him,” said his uncle.

The teen lived out his dream granted by Make-a-Wish Southern Florida.

A police escort set off his day starting in his own “Bad Boys” reality in Miami.

He went through 10 months of chemo for anaplastic large cell lymphoma and is 7 months in remission.

His uncle says he hasn’t seen him this happy in a while.

“There are cops around with uniform… that’s his thing, he loves it. If he didn’t have the issues he has, this is what he would be doing for a living he is just totally in awe of it,” said his uncle.

It was a day of surprises for the teen.

“Where are you going?”

“I don’t know?” said the teen.

A surprise boat ride around the Miami River, all made possible with the help of Miami-Dade Police, Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade County, all helping reenact iconic scenes for him.

Including meeting the director of “Bad Boys,” Michael Bay on the bridge, with helicopters flying over him.

“He’s so happy and it’s great to see the smile and the light in his eye because that’s not something we always get to see from him,” said his uncle.

A moment his uncle said he will remember forever, being surrounded by his heroes in his favorite movie.

“Right now, the prognosis is good, and whatever we hear in the future. It doesn’t matter cause we’re just going to be happy and enjoy every day that we have lived the best we can”

His uncle said sometimes it’s hard for the 16-year-old to express how he’s feeling but today he didn’t need words to show how happy he was as the smile said it all.

Click here, you would like to know more about Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.