MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For women of color, a potential reversal of Roe v. Wade could have drastic implications on their lives.

That has activists concerned, and anti-abortion rights advocates offering possible solutions ahead of a final opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This is a direct attack on black and brown people, on poor people being able to access abortion care,” said Jasmen Rogers, Folding Chair Consulting founder.

Jasmen Rogers says that if abortion is no longer federally protected by Roe v. Wade, women of color will suffer.

“When I was considering childbirth and whether or not I wanted to be a mother a thing that gave me a lot of anxiety as it’s not worth me dying,” said Rogers.

Research from Black Mamas Matter Alliance shows that Black women in the United States are between 3 and 4 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.

Rogers say, if they criminalize abortion and force Black women to have a child, that could lead to a preventable death.

“Pregnancy is more risky than abortion, so forcing someone to undergo a risky medical procedure would not be allowed for any other medical procedure,” said Rogers.

Rebecca Brady, with Respect Life Ministry for the Archdiocese of Miami, says that they want to offer women alternatives to abortion.

“In the past 12 months, we’ve seen 29 lives and souls saved when the mothers came to us intending to have an abortion or undecided about a decision to carry this pregnancy to term,” said Brady.

Brady says the majority of women that reach out to them for help are ethnic and racial minorities, typically in underserved populations.

The ministry does not support abortion rights and says they hope to help every woman that walks through their doors.

“We offer pregnancy and post-partum counseling. We offer earn while you learn classes mentoring groups for men, material assistance and information and referrals,” said Brady.

Something Rogers said is helpful but will not cover the 18-plus-year commitments of having a child.

Rogers said when it comes to pregnancies caused by rape, the trauma of pregnancy is much worse.

“Forcing people to carry pregnancies to term in the society that we live in is also an extreme level of violence, when you’re not willing to support that baby and mother in a very real way, once the child is born,” said Rogers.

Brady said that in cases of rape they provide counseling and resources that assist survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and trafficking.

“We would hurt with her for the harm that had been caused to her, but we known that abortion regardless of its legal status as a death experience always constitutes trauma, so we would never want to compile trauma upon trauma only adding to her pain and heartache,” said Brady.

Rogers said that’s not enough.

“Forced pregnancy is also trauma, right. So, is that the society that we want to be? That is going to force people to remain pregnant against their will,” said Rogers.

If you’re looking to connect with Respect Life Ministries. you can reach out to them at: respectlifemiami.org to get involved or pregnancyhelpsfl.org for services.

Rogers said if you’re looking for support for abortion rights, you can reachbwefund.org.