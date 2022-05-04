MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a mostly sunny morning, afternoon highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s across most of South Florida.
The heating of the day combined with a surge of moisture will lead to storms developing in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may produce some heavy downpours, gusty winds, and a slight chance of hail.
It could be a rainy dismissal for many schools and the evening commute is looking soggy for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward.
On Thursday, the rain chance decreases but some lingering moisture may lead to spotty storms in the afternoon. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
The heat is on Friday and through the weekend with highs soaring to the low 90s through Mother’s Day on Sunday.