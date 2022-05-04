Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Marco Rubio, Miami News, US Senate, Woke Corporations

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – U.S. Senator Marco Rubio has introduced a bill that would prohibit employers from deducting expenses related to their employees’ abortion travel costs or so-called “gender-affirming care” for young children of their employees.

“Our tax code should be pro-family and promote a culture of life. Instead, too often our corporations find loopholes to subsidize the murder of unborn babies or horrific ‘medical’ treatments on kids. My bill would make sure this does not happen,” said Senator Rubio.

READ MORE: New Type UV Light Is Potential Game Changer That Could Prevent Next Pandemic

The bill, the No Tax Breaks for Radical Corporate Activism Act, responds to recent announcements from several large corporations, including Amazon, Disney, Citigroup, Lyft, Yelp, Uber, Bumble, and Salesforce.

READ MORE: Florida Wildlife Officials Already Making Manatee Preparations For Next Winter

Under current tax law, businesses can deduct all expenses that are “ordinary and necessary” for carrying on a trade or business, including employee health care plans, some medical expenses, or other benefits offered as a part of an employee compensation package.

MORE NEWS: Florida Expands Hours For Annual Alligator Hunt

This bill, if it becomes law, would prohibit employers from deducting — and, as a result, taxpayers from subsidizing — their employee’s travel costs to obtain an abortion or employee’s children’s gender transition expenses.

CBSMiami.com Team