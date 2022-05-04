MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard repatriated 49 Cubans Wednesday following four different missions off the Keys.
From Friday until Sunday, Coast Guard crews were able to track down the four different boats.
In Sunday's incident, they say no one on board was wearing a life jacket.
Since October of 2021, the Coast Guard has stopped nearly 1,600 Cubans at sea.
CBS4's Ted Scouten was on the flight Sunday.
Catch his story from inside the plane as this all unfolded on Thursday at 11 p.m.