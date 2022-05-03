MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested a man they say was scamming people on social media.
Pablo Rodriguez, 65, is accused of stealing a car after offering to meet with a seller on Facebook Marketplace.
Authorities said he contacted the victim about buying a 2009 Mercedes-Benz and then they met for a test drive.
During the test drive, police said Rodriguez drove to a hotel and told the victim he wanted to surprise his daughter, who was working the front desk.
When the victim got out, that's when Rodriguez drove off, police said.
Rodriguez has several aliases and was previously arrested by Coral Gables police for the exact same scheme back in March of last year, according to authorities.