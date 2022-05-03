MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane season is less than a month away and this week is hurricane preparedness week.

Insurance agents are reminding everyone to check on their policy and make sure they are prepared.

Allstate agent Lisa Faina said it’s important to walk around your property and take a digital inventory before a storm.

She also stressed the importance of knowing your coverage. Most homeowners insurance policies do not include flood insurance. When you do get flood insurance it takes about 30 days for the policy to kick in.

Faina said they find a lot of people picking up the phone before a storm approaches but there’s nothing they can do to help.

“We get a lot of calls, to either review their policy, change their coverage, to start a policy. And you can’t do that because the insurance companies have a bonding moratorium. So, you’re not able to make any changes, you’re not able to put coverage in place. Which, is why again now is a really good time to review your insurance before hurricane season starts,” she said.

Faina also said it’s important to watch out for who you are doing business with after you have storm damage. She said there are a lot of fraud situations where people demand cash upfront and never finish the work.