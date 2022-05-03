MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Tuesday morning near Fort Lauderdale.
BSO said they received a call at around 9:43 a.m., about reports of a possible gunshot victim located in the 600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.READ MORE: British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie Claims 'Immunity' In South Florida Cocaine Smuggling Case
When authorities got there, they found a man who later died at a local hospital.READ MORE: Driver Injured After Vehicle Collides With Brightline Train In Hollywood
BSO’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are on scene investigating the circumstances of the shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.MORE NEWS: Inaugural Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Roars Into Miami This Weekend
Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).