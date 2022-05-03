REPORTLeaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion suggests overturning Roe v. Wade
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Tuesday morning near Fort Lauderdale.

BSO said they received a call at around 9:43 a.m., about reports of a possible gunshot victim located in the 600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

When authorities got there, they found a man who later died at a local hospital.

BSO’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are on scene investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

