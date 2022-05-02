MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man has been killed Monday afternoon following a drive-by shooting in northeast Miami-Dade.
Chopper4 flew over the scene on NE 6 Avenue, near 183 Street and I-95.
The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene. A woman was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.
The shooter, who was reportedly in a white sedan, has not been caught.
If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, call Miami-Dade crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.