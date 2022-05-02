Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man has been killed Monday afternoon following a drive-by shooting in northeast Miami-Dade.

Chopper4 flew over the scene on NE 6 Avenue, near 183 Street and I-95.

The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene. A woman was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

The shooter, who was reportedly in a white sedan, has not been caught.

If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, call Miami-Dade crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

