MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Southland Mall in Cutler Bay has been acquired by two real estate investment firms that have big plans for the property.
Electra America, a real estate private equity firm, and BH Group, a Miami-based private real estate investment firm, paid just over a million dollars for the roughly 809,000 square foot mall which is on about 80 acres of land.
Calling it one of the largest redevelopment opportunities in Miami-Dade, they plan to modernize and reposition the mall while creating new high-quality housing.