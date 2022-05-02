MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In honor of Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Race weekend, CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo took one for the team at the TAG Heuer Go-Kart Experience in the Miami Design District’s Jungle Plaza.

But before she got behind the wheel, Benjamin Beaufils, president of TAG Heuer Americas, explained this interactive event.

“TAG Heuer has been motor racing Formula 1 more than 50 years, so we wanted to celebrate the first Miami Grand Prix ever that’s taking place this week,” said Beaufils. “That’s why we thought that having this go-kart experience was a really good way to tie it up with Formula 1 Grand Prix here in Miami.”

So, after signing her life away in waivers, it was time for her to buckle and get behind the wheel.

“Let’s do this!,” yelled out Petrillo.

Immediately, she was off to the races – rounding turns at record speeds, burning rubber and racing against Beaufils, who at times seemed to be lapping her on the course.

Still, she was at full throttle before they called her in.

“I did it! I did it! Did I win?” asked Petrillo.

Maybe she needed a few more tips.

“You did pretty good,” said Beaufils. “I think on the turns you don’t need to break so much, but you did a good job.”

TAG Heuer is the official time keeper for the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team this Formula 1 Grand Prix.

F1 drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio “Checo” Perez’s awesome show car was also there on display.

“We’re about to welcome about 1,000 people for the full week, so we’re very excited about that. It’s going to be a great way to experience motor racing here in Miami,” Beaufils said.

The TAG Heuer Go-Kart Racing Experience event is on Tuesday through Sunday with an exception on Saturday. You can book your reservations online by clicking here.