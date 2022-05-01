Miami (CBSMiami) – Showers remain in the forecast mainly in the morning before they push inland each afternoon.

Slightly drier air has replaced that stream of moisture that kept heavy rain showers over the area. Instead of rainy periods with flooding downpours, we can expect to see brief passing showers each day mainly in the morning.

An east breeze along with the daily developing sea breeze will trigger these showers each morning before they move inland and become storms each afternoon. For the east coast metro areas, that means morning showers followed by a sunny and warm afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Morning low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

If you’re up early then look east to see a nice view of four planets. Venus and Jupiter will appear close together below Mars and Saturn.

Beach and boat weather improves by the middle of the week with calmer conditions expected. With the lighter breeze storms may be more wide-spread over the interior and push back east in the afternoon.

The breeze turns southwest later this week leading to highs near or just above 90 degrees. Showers and a few storms are possible each day.