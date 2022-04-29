MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A violent crash in Hallandale Beach sent at least six people to the hospital early Friday morning.
According to Hallandale Beach Police, a Range Rover and a GMC collided at the intersection of Federal Highway and Hallandale Beach Boulevard around 12:40 am.
Investigators said the force of the impact caused the Range Rover to careen into the parking lot of a nearby Flannigan's Seafood Bar and Grill where it caught fire.
Police said a child was in a car seat in the GMC at the time of the crash. However, they did not specify the child’s age, or if they were taken to the hospital.
After the crash, the Range Rover was missing at least two tires and its engine which could be seen lying on the sidewalk. At one point, a palm tree appeared to be lodged through one of the vehicle's windows.
The intersection, which was closed for several hours, has since reopened.