TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Miami woman has claimed a more than $2 million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.
Yaimara Montes de Oca claimed the top prize from the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game.
She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,330,000.00.
Montes de Oca purchased her winning ticket from Navarro Discount Pharmacy, located at 14055 Southwest 88th Street in Miami.
The $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game is a $5 game, offering four top prizes. She claimed a $2,500 A Week for Life top prize.
The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-3.95.
