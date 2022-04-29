Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Miami woman has claimed a more than $2 million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Yaimara Montes de Oca claimed the top prize from the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,330,000.00.

Montes de Oca purchased her winning ticket from Navarro Discount Pharmacy, located at 14055 Southwest 88th Street in Miami.

The $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game is a $5 game, offering four top prizes. She claimed a $2,500 A Week for Life top prize.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.95.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.

