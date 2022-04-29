MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins will get to select four players in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Their first pick may not come until late Friday night with the 102nd selection overall in the third round.

The draft pick comes as a pick they received as part of the trade-back scenario with the San Francisco 49ers last season.

They will select again in the fourth round, with the 125th selection overall.

Then, they will have two selections, 224th and 247th overall in the seventh round.

After an aggressive offseason, the team reshaped and upgraded its roster for Mike McDaniel’s new vision.

Experts say the Dolphins’ team needs are the following: offensive linemen, linebackers, wide receivers, and defensive linemen.

The draft goes through Saturday and it starts at 7 p.m. on Friday night.