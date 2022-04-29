MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – More than a quarter-million Ford Explorers are being recalled because they can roll away unexpectedly when the gear shift is in ‘park’.

The Ford Motor Co. recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. Also included are 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines.

U.S. safety regulators say that a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the drive shaft to disconnect. If that happens, the SUVs can roll away even if they are placed in park gear, without the parking brake on.

Ford has 235 warranty claims due to the problem. The company says it knows of no crashes or injuries.

Depending on the model, dealers will replace a bushing and the axle cover, or they will update the electronic parking brake software.

Owners will be notified by mail starting June 6.

