(CBS4)
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for convicted killer Dayonte Resiles when his sentencing trial begins in May.
Resiles was convicted in March of murdering 59-year-old Jill Haliburton Su in her Davie home in 2014. Prosecutors said Resiles broke into Halliburton Su’s home in a burglary attempt and killed her when she found him. Su’s son found her body, stabbed and bound, in the bathtub.
He made headlines again in 2016 after escaping from the Broward County Courthouse. It took a nearly weeklong manhunt before he was back into custody.
Because the state is no longer seeking the death penalty, Resiles will be sentenced to life in prison, a mandatory punishment. Sentencing is set for May 20.