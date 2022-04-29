UPDATE AT 4:00 P.M.:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced both Ja’rell Lewis and Terrell Lewis have been located safe. At this time this continues to be an active investigation, we ask that anyone with any information in regard to this incident call 904-630-0500.

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Ja’rell Lewis who police say was kidnapped in Duval County in Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Amber Alert is related to a triple homicide investigation where three adults were found shot dead in an apartment on Friday morning.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Ja’rell may be with 37-year-old Terrell Lewis.

They may be traveling in a 2006 black Suzuki Forenza with the Florida tag number 72BEYB.

Ja’rell has black hair, brown eyes, is about four-foot-six and weighs about 80 pounds.

Terrell Lewis is bald and has brown eyes. He is about five-nine and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police say if you see them, do not approach them, instead call police.