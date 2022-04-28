MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A gun battle that stretched for several blocks from Hallandale Beach and into Hollywood on Thursday night left two wounded.
Police investigators tell CBS4 people in two cars were shooting at each other.
It happened along Pembroke Road, police said.
Both vehicles involved were riddled with bullet holes and dozens of evidence markers were placed on the street.
Two people were wounded and have been taken to the hospital. The condition of those who required medical attention is unknown.
Police told CBS4 they were not sure if others were involved.
The shooting remains under investigation.