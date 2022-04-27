TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A Republican who planned to run against Senate President Wilton Simpson in a GOP primary for state agriculture commissioner has bowed out of the race after Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed Simpson.

Chuck Nadd, a U.S. Army veteran who is a resident of Winter Park, filed paperwork early this month to run for the Cabinet post.

But on Monday, DeSantis threw his support behind Simpson, R-Trilby, after previously refusing to make an endorsement.

DeSantis said in a statement that Simpson “has helped pass major reform for election integrity, choice in education, big tech censorship and law enforcement recruitment.”

In a hand-written letter announcing the end of his brief campaign, Nadd said an “outpouring of support” had made for “an extraordinary” past three weeks.

“While Shannon & I have decided to suspend our campaign based on Governor DeSantis’ decision to unite the GOP, we remain as committed as ever to fighting for clean water, our conservative values, and the Florida freedoms that he has championed,” Nadd said, referring to his wife in the note, a photo of which was posted on Twitter.

As of the beginning of April, Simpson had raised about $13.5 million through his personal campaign account and at least four political committees.

Nadd was interviewed this past weekend on Facing South Florida. Click here to watch the full interview.

(©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)