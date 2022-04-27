MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF is gearing up for a big vote Thursday.
After years of negotiating a mega land deal for the Melreese Country Club, Miami commissioners are set to make a final decision on the proposal that would give a new home to the MLS soccer club.
Critics of the deal say it's worse for taxpayers than the sweetheart deal the Marlins got to build what is now called Loan Depot Park.
During practice in Fort Lauderdale, the team’s coach Phil Neville sounded hopeful ahead of the vote.
"Big day tomorrow.. We're all excited for it."
The deal would give intermiami a 99-year no-bid lease below market value..