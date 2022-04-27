MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix is quickly racing its way to Miami and as we approach the highly anticipated weekend, police presence is picking up in the area.

The two main things police will be trying to prevent at Formula 1: Crime and traffic jams.

If you live in Miami Gardens, you’re probably already noticing more police and, in the days, to come, you’ll see even more.

“We want to try to make it as pleasant as possible for the community and those extended communities too not just on the ground at Hardrock where it’s taking place,” said Lieutenant George Arengo, with the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Events Unit.

He says, there’s one thing that takes precedence over having a good time.

“Our goal at every event is safety for the community, safety for the public, the businesses within the area, and everyone attending the event.”

Arengo says they’re expecting 85,000 people at the race each day. On top of that, organizers are expecting hundreds of thousands of people in the area, just to be a part of the experience. To deal with an event of this magnitude, “Hundreds of officers that are going to be state, local and federal agencies that are supporting us,” he said.

The agencies will all be working together, with certain officers designated to handle specific areas.

“We put a lot of resources in place to address some of the crime issues that we perceive may happen. We also have units to address the traffic,” said Ricky Carter, Deputy Chief at Miami Gardens Police Department.

Authorities said 150 officers will be positioned inside the track and 147 will be outside.

“Typically, the biggest issue is always traffic, so we partner with FHP and Miami-Dade PD to make sure we have proper ingress and egress, so the traffic concerns are mitigated,” says Carter.

But police say, prepare ahead of time because there will be unavoidable traffic jams and a substantial amount of foot traffic. Officers say they’re used to large events at Hardrock Stadium, and they’re well equipped to handle Formula 1.

“We want everyone to have a good time and enjoy themselves,” said Carter.