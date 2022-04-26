MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating a double shooting at the Lauderhill Swap Shop.
It happened Tuesday afternoon at around 4 p.m. in the area of Northeast 34th Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard.
Chopper 4 flew over the scene on West Sunrise Boulevard.
Police said one man was critically injured and the other had less severe injuries.
Authorities are searching the Swap Shop for the shooter and investigating what led up to the shooting.