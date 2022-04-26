MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat announced Tuesday afternoon that Jimmy Butler is suffering from inflammation to the right knee and will not play Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Butler scored 13 of his 36 points in a dominant second quarter and the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-86 on Sunday night to take a 3-1 series lead.READ MORE: Broward County Suffering Critical 911 Dispatcher Shortage
Miami can wrap up the first-round series in Game 5 on Tuesday night in Miami.READ MORE: Expert: 'Biggest Mental Health Crisis' Post-Pandemic Affecting Children
The Heat outscored Atlanta 30-15 in the second period, holding the Hawks to a season scoring low for the period.MORE NEWS: Threat Leads Judge To Toss Entire Panel Of Potential Jurors At Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz's Death Penalty Trial
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)