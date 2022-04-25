Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
A spider monkey was born at the Brevard Zoo in Florida with what looks like the bat signal across his face. (Photo Credit: Brevard Zoo via CNN)
MELBOURNE (CBSMiami/CNN) — The naming of a baby spider monkey, born recently at a Florida zoo, shouldn’t be too difficult.  It should be called ‘Batman.’
That’s because the monkey, born at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, has a unique marking in the shape of the ‘Batman’ symbol on its nose.

It really looks like a “Bat-Signal,” showing the silhouette of a bat extending its wings, which is used throughout the DC Comics series as a distress signal to summon Batman when trouble arises in Gotham.
The distinctively marked baby was born to 31-year-old female Rochelle and 25-year-old male Shooter on April 15.
“The youngling is doing well, holding on strong to mom and nursing successfully,” according to the zoo.
Zookeepers aren’t sure yet if it’s a boy or a girl. The zoo noted that Rochelle is an experienced mother and that other members of the spider monkey troop have checked in on the mother and child.

Black spider monkeys, found throughout eastern South America, are classified as “vulnerable” to extinction, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Their population has declined due to the destruction of tropical rainforests and hunting.

“Every Zoo birth is a safeguard against losing these precious species in their natural range,” says the Brevard Zoo.

(©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)

 

