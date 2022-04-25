Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By Lissette Gonzalez
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’ll start the week warm, breezy, mainly dry, and mostly sunny.

Monday afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s. The strong onshore winds are creating a high risk of rip currents at the beach. Small craft should exercise caution due to choppy conditions on the bays.

On Tuesday, the wind will lighten up and we’ll continue to enjoy seasonably warm highs in the low 80s.

Both our temperatures and rain chance will increase on Wednesday. Highs will soar to the upper 80s and a few showers will be possible.

As a weak front approaches on Thursday, we will likely see spotty storms through Friday. This front is not expected to bring us a drastic drop in temperatures but our highs will not be as warm. Highs will be in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday with spotty showers this weekend.

