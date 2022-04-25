MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Moms and dads know having a child can be expensive.
As many families struggle with rising food and housing costs, taking care of an infant’s needs can be difficult. According to Miami-Dade, one in three families struggle to afford diapers for their babies, so they cut down on food and childcare services to buy them.READ MORE: First All-Private Mission To Space Back Home After Week Of Delays
To lend a helping hand, Molina Healthcare of Florida, in partnership with the Miami Diaper Bank, will distribute thousands of diapers to families in need at a drive-thru event this week.READ MORE: Ornery Alligator Takes Stroll Through Parkland Neighborhood
The second annual All for Moms Drive-thru Diaper Distribution will provide new moms not only with diapers, but with bottles, hats, bibs, and health information as well.
It will be held Saturday, April 30th, at the Dr. Dorothy Bendross Mindingall Social-Economic Institute, located at 5120 NW 24th Avenue.MORE NEWS: Mother Wants Answers After Son Killed In SW Miami-Dade Confrontation
The drive-thru event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.