By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A huge honor for a Broward County transit bus driver.

Gwendolyn Whitfield has been chosen as a “hometown hero” and will get to fly with the US Air Force Thunderbirds.

You may remember she was the driver of a bus when shots were fired and she was able to safely drive her bus into the parking lot of the Fort Lauderdale police station.

This Friday morning, she will experience the ride of her life on the backseat of an F-16.

The Thunderbirds will headline the Fort Lauderdale Air Show when it returns this weekend.

