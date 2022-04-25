MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A huge honor for a Broward County transit bus driver.
Gwendolyn Whitfield has been chosen as a “hometown hero” and will get to fly with the US Air Force Thunderbirds.READ MORE: Grieving Family, Friends Remember Good Samaritan Aden Perry Who Died Trying To Save Teen Who Crashed Into Sunrise Lake
You may remember she was the driver of a bus when shots were fired and she was able to safely drive her bus into the parking lot of the Fort Lauderdale police station.READ MORE: Grieving Mother Speaks Out After Only Son Gunned Down In SW Miami-Dade
This Friday morning, she will experience the ride of her life on the backseat of an F-16.MORE NEWS: Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Controversial Bill Creating New Florida Election Police Force
The Thunderbirds will headline the Fort Lauderdale Air Show when it returns this weekend.