LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Carter Bonas, 11, has a lot of drive, and not just when it comes to hitting golf balls. He knows how to run a business too.

A promotional video for Spectrum Golf begins, “Hi, I’m Carter and this is Spectrum Golf. I started this business on my 10th birthday.”

“The reason why I called it Spectrum Golf is its importance to embrace your differences,” the video continues.

At just 11 years old, Carter did exactly using autism as his own superpower to launch his own golf clothing company, knowing for sure that one day he’d even be honored for it.

“When I was a kid I always thought that they actually just might name a day after me.”

Something the City of Lauderhill did today, “(I) do hereby proclaim April 25, 2022 as Carter Bonas Day,” announced a city commissioner.

Honoring Carter with his very own day as part of Autism Awareness Month.

“I’m beyond words. When he said one day, ‘what if,’ I never thought it possible,” Said mom, Dr. Thelma Tennie, who was there for the tough times too.

“He told the principal if one more thing happens to me, I’m going to kill myself,” said Tennie, something she took seriously as founder of Healing Arts Institute a non-profit, no-cost mental health service for families in need.

“I had a really hard time making friends in school and I was bullied a lot,” explained Carter.

“He didn’t complain about it but thought of a strategy. If the world doesn’t accept me, how do I take care of myself,” explained Tennie.

And, that’s how this 9-handicap golfer launched Spectrum golf, making some celebrity friends along the way, including legendary golfer Ernie Els.

“Have you ever sent him your clothes? We asked, to which Carter dumbfoundedly replied, Yes!”

And, like all good CEOs, pointing out those who help make his business and life a success, especially mom.

“I love to thank her. She’s so amazing, I can’t even explain it!”

Carter who didn’t even speak until he was 4, now speaks regularly at local schools and in front of business executives, providing hope for all those who might have differences of their own.

Last year, Carter made close to $7,000. This year he’s already forecasting revenue at least double that.