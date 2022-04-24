FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - APRIL 24: Bryce Duke #22 and Leonardo Campana #9 of Inter Miami CF celebrate a goal against Atlanta United during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium on April 24, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — Bryce Duke’s goal led Inter Miami to a 2-1 win Sunday over Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium.
Duke scored the game-winner in the 64th minute, assisted by Leonardo Campana, putting Miami (3-4-1) on top 2-1.
Miami also got one goal from Campana.
Duke’s game-winning goal led to Miami’s first four-game win streak in club history.
Ronaldo Cisneros scored for United (3-3-2).
United outshot Miami 20-7, with seven shots on goal to two for Miami.
Nick Marsman made six saves for Miami.
Both teams next play Saturday. Miami visits the New England Revolution and United visits CF Montreal.