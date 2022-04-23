Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Apartment Fire, Baby Rescued, Local TV, Miami News, Orange County

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Video captured as an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy climbed the outside of a building early Saturday morning to save a baby girl from an apartment fire.

It happened at the Isles at Millenia Apartments in Orlando at around 4 a.m.

Authorities said they spotted a woman holding her baby girl on the 3rd floor of a balcony with flames coming from the apartment.

It was then that deputy William Puzynski took it upon himself to climb the outside balconies to reach the mom, who then handed the baby to the deputy.

Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted that the fire damaged 24 units in total.

Three people were injured in the blaze and two were rushed to the hospital.

