FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — For more than 30 years, Boatyard has remained one of Fort Lauderdale’s most popular and well-known waterfront dining destinations seating 300 guests.

Outside, the restaurant features an 80-seat dockside patio lounge. Inside, it’s a nautical-themed dining room with a large center bar.

“It’s such a big restaurant you could come here three different times and have completely different experiences,” explained corporate chef Chris Miracolo.

This year, chef Miracolo and his team at Boatyard are back participating in the 2022 Orange Bowl Food and Wine Celebration presented by Florida Blue on Friday, April 29.

The annual event, which takes place at The Broward County Convention Center, features more than 30 restaurants serving up delicious bites. Proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish South Florida, Special Olympics Florida, and Orange Bowl Cares.

“It really makes us feel good on the inside to be able to get out and do something for the community and really enjoy the craft that we do and share with everyone else,” said chef Miracolo.

At the event, Boatyard will be serving up executive chef Gino’s ceviche made with fresh corvina, shrimp, and Peruvian chiles blended in a magical secret sauce.

“That is really fantastic,” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo. “It has everything you want in ceviche. It has heat, savory, there’s an acid, that’s good.”

“I feel like just the right amount of everything,” said chef Miracolo.

Up next, it was the elegant and unique grouper piccata with wilted spinach, cured tomato, and caper berries with lemon chardonnay butter.

Then it was on to their number one seller aji tuna tacos with mango-jicama relish and sweet soy.

“There’s so many flavors in this taco. There’s a kick and there’s a sweet,” said Petrillo.

“We try to hit all your pallets with a sweet, salty, and bitter,” said the chef.

“You did all that,” said Petrillo.

Boatyard is known for its raw bar and seafood towers.

The largest is The Admirals Tower which has blue point oysters, cocktail shrimp, tuna poke, stone crabs, and a chilled main lobster on top. It’s priced at $165 dollars.

“It’s definitely designed for people that like that over the top sharing experiences,“ said chef Miracolo.

Boatyard, a Fort Lauderdale landmark where the view and food never disappoint, is open seven days a week serving lunch and dinner and brunch on the weekends.

The Orange Bowl Food and Wine Celebration is on Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m.