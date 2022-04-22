MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people required medical assistance after a vehicle crashed into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade on Friday afternoon.
Authorities said one person had to be extricated from the black sedan that had crashed into the house. A child, who was inside the house, was also transported to a local hospital.
CBS4 has learned the driver of the sedan is a neighbor and that the injured child is disabled.
No word on their condition.
It is not clear what could have caused the crash.