Scene outside SW Miami-Dade home where woman barricaded herself inside with children, husband. (CBS4)
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — Police negotiators are trying to convince a woman to come out of her Southwest Miami-Dade home after barricading herself inside early Thursday evening.
Miami-Dade police were called to the house, located at 14500 Pierce Street in Richmond Heights around 7:30 p.m.
Police say when she first barricaded herself inside, her husband and three young children were trapped inside. However, they eventually made it out unharmed.
It’s still unknown whether she is armed.