MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police officer on a motorcycle was injured in a crash involving an SUV Thursday morning.
It happened at NW 36th Street and 53rd Avenue, near Miami International Airport.
Miami-Dade police said the motorcycle officer works in the Kendall district and was on his way to training in Miami Springs when a car cut him off.
The injured officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Police said he may have fractures to his upper extremities. His injuries are considered non-life threatening and he’s listed as stable.