Man accused of luring teen and then sexually battering her in Lauderhill. (Source: Lauderhill Police)

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police have arrested a man they said sexually battered a 16-year-old girl who was walking home from school.

They now suspect there may be other victims out there who have yet to come forward.

On April 11th, the girl was dropped off by her school bus at the intersection of NW 38th Avenue and NW 6t Street just after 4 p.m. As she began walking to her home, she noticed a white pick up truck parked in a driveway and a man standing near it.

According to police that man, 39-year-old Jermaine Henderson, showered the girl with compliments in an effort to lure her closer.

As she did so, police said he pulled a box cutter and forced her into a position near the truck where he sexually battered her. He then reportedly told her to go home and left.

The girl’s mother took her to the hospital and the police were contacted.

Henderson was taken into custody on April 19th in Hollywood and charged with two counts of sexual battery.

Due to his calm manner and demeanor in which he preyed upon the girl, detectives believe that this may not be the first time he has done something like this.

Anyone who may have fallen prey to him is urged to contact their local police department.