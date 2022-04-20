MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rapper Lontrell D. Williams, Jr., also known as Pooh Shiesty, was sentenced to more than five years in prison on gun conspiracy charges in connection with an incident outside a South Florida hotel.

The rapper pled guilty in Miami federal court in January to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped three charges, including a gun charge that had a possible maximum sentence of life in prison. According to court records, the charges related to three separate events.

On July 7, 2020, in Memphis, Tennessee, he was inside a car when an occupant of the car discharged a firearm at a gas station.

On October 9, 2020, in Bay Harbor Islands, he was part of an armed group that shot and wounded two people and stole marijuana, codeine and high-end sneakers at a hotel, authorities said.

On May 30, 2021, Shiesty shot and wounded a security guard after a performance at a Miami strip club, prosecutors said.

A federal judge sentenced Shiesty on Wednesday to five years and three months in prison.

The judge gave Williams credit for the year he’s already spent in custody.

Pooh Shiesty first gained attention following collaborations with Gucci Mane and other rappers. He released his debut commercial mixtape, “Shiesty Season,” last February. It peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200.